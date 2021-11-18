Atento S.A. (NYSE:ATTO) Short Interest Down 38.6% in October

Atento S.A. (NYSE:ATTO) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a decline of 38.6% from the October 14th total of 4,400 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ATTO. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atento during the second quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Atento by 39.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 39,743 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 11,320 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Atento by 1.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 122,228 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the period. Finally, Lapides Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atento during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,564,000. 45.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of ATTO stock traded down $1.53 during trading on Thursday, reaching $25.92. The company had a trading volume of 18,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,573. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.16. Atento has a one year low of $9.83 and a one year high of $30.48. The firm has a market cap of $388.75 million, a P/E ratio of -6.70, a PEG ratio of 45.77 and a beta of 1.49.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ATTO shares. Barrington Research lifted their price target on Atento from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Atento from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Atento from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $11.40 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Atento from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th.
About Atento
Atento SA engages in the provision of customer relationship management business process outsourcing services and solutions. The firm offers front-end and back-end services ranging from sales, applications processing, customer care, and credit management. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), America, and Brazil.
