Atento S.A. (NYSE:ATTO) Short Interest Down 38.6% in October

Atento S.A. (NYSE:ATTO) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a decline of 38.6% from the October 14th total of 4,400 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ATTO. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atento during the second quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Atento by 39.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 39,743 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 11,320 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Atento by 1.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 122,228 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the period. Finally, Lapides Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atento during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,564,000. 45.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Atento alerts:

Shares of ATTO stock traded down $1.53 during trading on Thursday, reaching $25.92. The company had a trading volume of 18,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,573. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.16. Atento has a one year low of $9.83 and a one year high of $30.48. The firm has a market cap of $388.75 million, a P/E ratio of -6.70, a PEG ratio of 45.77 and a beta of 1.49.

Atento (NYSE:ATTO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 14th. The business services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.06. Atento had a negative return on equity of 2.83% and a negative net margin of 3.65%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Atento will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ATTO shares. Barrington Research lifted their price target on Atento from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Atento from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Atento from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $11.40 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Atento from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

About Atento

Atento SA engages in the provision of customer relationship management business process outsourcing services and solutions. The firm offers front-end and back-end services ranging from sales, applications processing, customer care, and credit management. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), America, and Brazil.

Further Reading: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Receive News & Ratings for Atento Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atento and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.