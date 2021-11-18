Atheios Hits Market Cap of $51,473.00 (ATH)

Atheios (CURRENCY:ATH) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 18th. One Atheios coin can now be bought for about $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. Atheios has a total market cap of $51,473.00 and $9.00 worth of Atheios was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Atheios has traded down 41.4% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ubiq (UBQ) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000370 BTC.

Expanse (EXP) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Pirl (PIRL) traded up 78.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

AetherV2 (ATH) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Shift (SHIFT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001414 BTC.

Atheios Coin Profile

ATH is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Atheios’ total supply is 49,450,566 coins and its circulating supply is 45,110,002 coins. Atheios’ official website is www.atheios.com . The Reddit community for Atheios is /r/Atheios and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Atheios’ official Twitter account is @atheioschain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Atheios is a PoW-based payment platform. It enables users with the ability to exchange/trade cryptocurrencies in a decentralized manner between them on a global scale with an approximative block time of 22 seconds and 12 ATH reward per block. Atheios grants users the access to its crypto wallet, with Web, Windows, Linux and Mac devices support. The ATH token is the Atheios native currency. It is a utility token and serves users as a medium for exchange value as well as to perform transactions within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Atheios

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atheios directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Atheios should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Atheios using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

