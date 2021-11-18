Atico Mining (CVE:ATY) Price Target Cut to C$1.00

Atico Mining (CVE:ATY) had its price target dropped by Laurentian from C$1.20 to C$1.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Laurentian’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 100.00% from the stock’s current price.
Shares of ATY traded down C$0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$0.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 430,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,598. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.55. The company has a market cap of C$59.52 million and a P/E ratio of 5.38. Atico Mining has a 1 year low of C$0.43 and a 1 year high of C$0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.57, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.93.
About Atico Mining
