Atico Mining (CVE:ATY) Price Target Cut to C$1.00

Atico Mining (CVE:ATY) had its price target dropped by Laurentian from C$1.20 to C$1.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Laurentian’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 100.00% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of ATY traded down C$0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$0.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 430,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,598. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.55. The company has a market cap of C$59.52 million and a P/E ratio of 5.38. Atico Mining has a 1 year low of C$0.43 and a 1 year high of C$0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.57, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.93.

About Atico Mining

Atico Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of copper and gold projects in Latin America. The company also explores for silver deposits. Its principal project is the El Roble mine, which covers an area of 6,355 hectares located in Department of Choco, Colombia. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

