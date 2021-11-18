Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.55 EPS

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $4.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.84 by $0.55, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Atkore had a net margin of 17.71% and a return on equity of 85.22%. The company had revenue of $923.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $839.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 93.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE ATKR traded up $7.00 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $110.00. The company had a trading volume of 33,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 325,903. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 2.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.16. Atkore has a fifty-two week low of $29.75 and a fifty-two week high of $108.98.

Get Atkore alerts:

ATKR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Atkore from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Atkore from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

In other news, CEO William E. Jr. Waltz sold 54,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.13, for a total transaction of $4,891,632.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Atkore stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) by 3,104.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 300,240 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 290,871 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.65% of Atkore worth $21,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.09% of the company’s stock.

Atkore Company Profile

Atkore, Inc engages in the manufacture of electrical raceway products. It operates through the Electrical Raceway; and Mechanical Products and Solutions (MP&S) segments. The Electrical Raceway segment manufactures products that deploy, isolate, and protect a structure’s electrical circuitry from the power source to the final outlet.

Featured Article: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for Atkore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atkore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.