Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACAHU) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACAHU) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a drop of 42.9% from the October 14th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of ACAHU stock opened at $9.97 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.93. Atlantic Coastal Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.80 and a 1-year high of $10.09.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fir Tree Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $15,268,000. First Pacific Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $14,895,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $11,597,000. Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS purchased a new position in shares of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $9,939,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,141,000.

Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

