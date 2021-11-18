Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG lowered its holdings in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB) by 12.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,635 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,557 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.08% of Atlantic Union Bankshares worth $2,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Atlantic Union Bankshares during the second quarter worth about $65,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 85.4% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,546 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 165.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 2,163 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in Atlantic Union Bankshares during the second quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in Atlantic Union Bankshares during the second quarter worth about $227,000. Institutional investors own 69.59% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AUB opened at $35.50 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 1.30. Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. has a 1-year low of $29.03 and a 1-year high of $42.45.

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.20. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a net margin of 37.83% and a return on equity of 11.19%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.14%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th.

Atlantic Union Bankshares

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It specializes in offering community banking services. Its services include checking, savings, lending, credit cards, online and mobile banking, treasury management, business eBanking, and wealth management.

