Audacy, Inc. (NYSEARCA:AUD) CEO David J. Field Buys 16,224 Shares

Audacy, Inc. (NYSEARCA:AUD) CEO David J. Field purchased 16,224 shares of Audacy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.01 per share, with a total value of $48,834.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

AUD stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,443,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,104,887. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. Audacy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.01 and a 12 month high of $6.34.

Get Audacy alerts:

Audacy (NYSEARCA:AUD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.10). Audacy had a negative net margin of 15.69% and a negative return on equity of 28.40%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.13) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Audacy, Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AUD. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Audacy in the second quarter valued at about $27,094,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new position in Audacy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Audacy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $580,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Audacy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,310,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Audacy during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,435,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.50% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Audacy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th.

About Audacy

Audacy, Inc engages in the provision of media and entertainment services. Its portfolio includes radio stations, markets, media brands, events, and case studies. The firm creates live, original events, as well as large-scale concerts, intimate live performances with big artists on small stages, and crafted food and beverage events.

Recommended Story: Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Audacy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Audacy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.