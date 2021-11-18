Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) Shares Down 8.9%

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB) fell 8.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $7.19 and last traded at $7.19. 244,844 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 6,270,057 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.89.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ACB. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$6.50 to C$6.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aurora Cannabis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. MKM Partners raised shares of Aurora Cannabis from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $6.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, CIBC raised shares of Aurora Cannabis from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.08.

The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 2.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.00 and its 200-day moving average is $7.66. The company has a quick ratio of 4.13, a current ratio of 5.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 27th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.01. Aurora Cannabis had a negative net margin of 252.40% and a negative return on equity of 9.09%. The business had revenue of $44.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.91 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Aurora Cannabis Inc. will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 48.6% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 327,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,964,000 after purchasing an additional 107,069 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 941,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,760,000 after purchasing an additional 100,834 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 48,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 8,300 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 218.3% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 17,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 12,170 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 38.3% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 40,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 11,236 shares during the period. 17.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aurora Cannabis, Inc engages in the production, distribution and sale of cannabis products. It also produces and sells indoor cultivation systems and hemp related food products. The company was founded by Terry Booth and Steve Dobler on December 21, 2006 and is headquartered in Edmonton, Canada.

