Aurora Hits One Day Trading Volume of $1.35 Million (AOA)

Aurora (CURRENCY:AOA) traded down 27.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 18th. In the last seven days, Aurora has traded down 19.3% against the dollar. One Aurora coin can now be bought for about $0.0034 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Aurora has a market cap of $33.95 million and approximately $1.35 million worth of Aurora was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Solana (SOL) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $203.35 or 0.00344807 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000897 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001694 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.87 or 0.00047261 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00002614 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $129.36 or 0.00219344 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00006097 BTC.

Aurora Profile

AOA is a dPoS/BFT coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on May 18th, 2018. Aurora’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,975,060,788 coins. Aurora’s official Twitter account is @AuroraOffic_en and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Aurora is /r/AuroraOfficial . The official website for Aurora is www.aurorachain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Aurora Chain is a smart contract platform for decentralized applications. Their goal is to create fast contracts to link a variety of industry applications such as gaming, big data, AI, and IOT. Aurora Chain aims to resolve the issues that lie with current smart contract platforms (scalability, and upgradeability) through the implementation of DPOS and BFT consensus mechanisms. Aurora (AOA) is an ethereum-based token that powers the platform. “

