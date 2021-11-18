Aurubis’ (AIAGY) “Underweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

Aurubis (OTCMKTS:AIAGY)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Exane BNP Paribas raised Aurubis from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €71.00 ($83.53) target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Aurubis in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.00.

Shares of AIAGY stock remained flat at $$37.00 during trading hours on Thursday. Aurubis has a 1 year low of $32.70 and a 1 year high of $51.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.57.

Aurubis AG engages in the production of copper, copper products and precious metals. It operates through the Primary Copper, Copper Products, and Other. The Primary Copper segment refers to the procurement of copper-bearing and precious metal-bearing raw materials to the production of marketable metals and offers copper cathodes that can be traded on the metal exchanges, as well as gold and silver products that originate from the raw materials as well as from the additional precious metal-bearing input materials processed.

