Auto One Day Trading Volume Tops $7.78 Million (AUTO)

Auto (CURRENCY:AUTO) traded 8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 18th. Auto has a market capitalization of $51.35 million and approximately $7.78 million worth of Auto was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Auto coin can now be bought for about $968.78 or 0.01675707 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Auto has traded 16.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000897 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001731 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.93 or 0.00046577 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00002604 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $125.62 or 0.00217293 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $49.56 or 0.00085729 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00006249 BTC.

About Auto

Auto is a coin. Auto’s total supply is 53,003 coins. Auto’s official Twitter account is @autofarmnetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Cube is an Ethereum-based security platform for the autonomous car. With the use of blockchain tecnology, Cube's team has created a security system that protects autonomous vehicles from hacking. AUTO is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Cube's platform. “

