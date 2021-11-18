Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.97 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) will post $3.97 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Automatic Data Processing’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.94 billion and the highest is $4.01 billion. Automatic Data Processing reported sales of $3.70 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing will report full year sales of $16.13 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $16.00 billion to $16.20 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $17.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.96 billion to $17.37 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Automatic Data Processing.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.55% and a return on equity of 47.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.41 EPS.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $227.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $215.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup downgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $212.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $224.29.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dempze Nancy E boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 6.5% during the first quarter. Dempze Nancy E now owns 20,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,901,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. HFR Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the second quarter worth $9,613,000. Breiter Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the second quarter worth $1,685,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 2.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,925,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,570,426,000 after purchasing an additional 175,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 2.4% during the second quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,181,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ADP opened at $236.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s fifty day moving average is $212.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $205.80. Automatic Data Processing has a 52-week low of $159.31 and a 52-week high of $237.15.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This is a boost from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is 58.86%.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

