Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.97 Billion

Posted by on Nov 18th, 2021

Equities research analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) will post $3.97 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Automatic Data Processing’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.94 billion and the highest is $4.01 billion. Automatic Data Processing reported sales of $3.70 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing will report full year sales of $16.13 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $16.00 billion to $16.20 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $17.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.96 billion to $17.37 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Automatic Data Processing.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.55% and a return on equity of 47.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.41 EPS.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $227.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $215.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup downgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $212.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $224.29.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dempze Nancy E boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 6.5% during the first quarter. Dempze Nancy E now owns 20,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,901,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. HFR Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the second quarter worth $9,613,000. Breiter Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the second quarter worth $1,685,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 2.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,925,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,570,426,000 after purchasing an additional 175,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 2.4% during the second quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,181,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ADP opened at $236.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s fifty day moving average is $212.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $205.80. Automatic Data Processing has a 52-week low of $159.31 and a 52-week high of $237.15.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This is a boost from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is 58.86%.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

Read More: Sell-Side Analysts

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Automatic Data Processing (ADP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP)

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.