Autonio (NIOX) Achieves Market Capitalization of $11.27 Million

Autonio (CURRENCY:NIOX) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on November 18th. Autonio has a market capitalization of $11.27 million and $197,116.00 worth of Autonio was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Autonio coin can now be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000206 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Autonio has traded 7.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001731 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001816 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39.17 or 0.00067752 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.12 or 0.00069394 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $51.45 or 0.00088990 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,838.14 or 1.00042713 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,030.33 or 0.06971267 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Autonio Profile

Autonio’s total supply is 315,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,440,196 coins. Autonio’s official website is auton.io . Autonio’s official Twitter account is @AI_Autonio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Autonio is /r/Autonio

Autonio Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Autonio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Autonio should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Autonio using one of the exchanges listed above.

