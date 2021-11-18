Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH) CFO David Afshar Acquires 3,850 Shares

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH) CFO David Afshar bought 3,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.73 per share, for a total transaction of $29,760.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ AVAH traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $7.47. 618,686 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 651,629. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.40 and a twelve month high of $13.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.90.

Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 14th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 147.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,714 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aveanna Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of Aveanna Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Aveanna Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Aveanna Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth about $115,000. 68.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Securities reduced their price target on Aveanna Healthcare from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Aveanna Healthcare from $13.50 to $12.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aveanna Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Aveanna Healthcare from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Truist reduced their target price on Aveanna Healthcare from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.57.

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, a diversified home care platform company, provides private duty nursing (PDN), adult home health and hospice, home-based pediatric therapy, and enteral nutrition services in the United States. Its patient- centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals.

