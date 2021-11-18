Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH) CFO David Afshar Acquires 3,850 Shares

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH) CFO David Afshar bought 3,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.73 per share, for a total transaction of $29,760.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Shares of NASDAQ AVAH traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $7.47. 618,686 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 651,629. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.40 and a twelve month high of $13.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.90.
Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 14th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Securities reduced their price target on Aveanna Healthcare from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Aveanna Healthcare from $13.50 to $12.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aveanna Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Aveanna Healthcare from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Truist reduced their target price on Aveanna Healthcare from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.57.
Aveanna Healthcare Company Profile
Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, a diversified home care platform company, provides private duty nursing (PDN), adult home health and hospice, home-based pediatric therapy, and enteral nutrition services in the United States. Its patient- centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals.
