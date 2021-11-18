aWSB One Day Volume Reaches $30,660.00 (aWSB)

aWSB (CURRENCY:aWSB) traded 7.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 18th. One aWSB coin can currently be bought for about $33.62 or 0.00056694 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. aWSB has a total market cap of $205,538.08 and approximately $30,660.00 worth of aWSB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, aWSB has traded up 27.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001688 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001833 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.34 or 0.00068016 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.57 or 0.00070100 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $52.53 or 0.00088569 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $59,628.91 or 1.00543136 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,157.23 or 0.07009700 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

aWSB Coin Profile

aWSB’s total supply is 100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,113 coins.

Buying and Selling aWSB

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as aWSB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade aWSB should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase aWSB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

