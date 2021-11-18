AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) Coverage Initiated at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. JMP Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AXIS Capital in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AXIS Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on AXIS Capital from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AXIS Capital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.25.

AXS stock traded down $1.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $52.12. The company had a trading volume of 232,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 417,237. The company has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.07. AXIS Capital has a 1-year low of $44.26 and a 1-year high of $58.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.58. The business had revenue of $996.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $909.45 million. AXIS Capital had a return on equity of 5.65% and a net margin of 8.00%. AXIS Capital’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.77) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AXIS Capital will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in AXIS Capital by 0.5% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 51,733 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,382,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in AXIS Capital by 3.3% in the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 8,161 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in AXIS Capital by 4.1% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,923 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in AXIS Capital by 2.6% in the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,993 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $598,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA boosted its holdings in AXIS Capital by 5.7% in the second quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 6,402 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.87% of the company’s stock.

AXIS Capital Company Profile

AXIS Capital Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of various insurance and reinsurance products and services. It operates through the Insurance and Reinsurance segments. The Insurance segment offers property, marine, terrorism, aviation, political risk, professional lines, liability, and accident, and health insurance products.

