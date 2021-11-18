AXIS Token (AXIS) Price Hits $0.0516

AXIS Token (CURRENCY:AXIS) traded 81.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on November 18th. AXIS Token has a market capitalization of $16.69 million and $404,423.00 worth of AXIS Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AXIS Token coin can now be purchased for $0.0516 or 0.00000092 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, AXIS Token has traded 84.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get AXIS Token alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001787 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000874 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $26.28 or 0.00047014 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00002662 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 23.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00007461 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $122.82 or 0.00219684 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.64 or 0.00088785 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

AXIS Token Profile

AXIS Token is a coin. AXIS Token’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 323,223,204 coins. AXIS Token’s official Twitter account is @AxisDefi

According to CryptoCompare, “The mission of AXIS is to bring the rest of the cryptocurrency world to DeFi by building the first interoperable superchain with native, marginenabled, customizable synthetic DeFi assets with built-in risk mitigation. Simply put, a dedicated DeFi protocol with complete Wall Street functionality. With a two-level staking schema to provide flexibility for various risk preferences, up to 16x for highest trade profit level and a customizable risk profile, AXIS is the future of open finance. “

Buying and Selling AXIS Token

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AXIS Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AXIS Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AXIS Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for AXIS Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AXIS Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.