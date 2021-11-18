AXPR (AXPR) Market Capitalization Achieves $5.96 Million

AXPR (CURRENCY:AXPR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 18th. AXPR has a market cap of $5.96 million and approximately $159,026.00 worth of AXPR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, AXPR has traded 17.8% lower against the dollar. One AXPR coin can currently be bought for $0.0213 or 0.00000037 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get AXPR alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001733 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000896 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.88 or 0.00046586 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00002619 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $125.34 or 0.00217188 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.95 or 0.00088281 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00006569 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

AXPR Coin Profile

AXPR is a coin. It was first traded on January 29th, 2018. AXPR’s total supply is 344,674,001 coins and its circulating supply is 279,674,001 coins. The official website for AXPR is www.axpire.io . AXPR’s official Twitter account is @aXpire_official . AXPR’s official message board is medium.com/@aXpire

According to CryptoCompare, “aXpire is a blockchain-based spend management system. It will initially serve to help asset and fund administrators and managers at banks, hedge funds, private equity firms and others to deal with the resource and time-costly process of allocating and apportioning outside vendor costs to each fund, or split of funds as is appropriate, based on the deal, later expanding to create digital connections across all key functional departments and stakeholders. The AXPR token is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network and it is required for “e-procurement” and/or “e-bidding” for expense contracts. Clients will be able to submit jobs to the aXpire platform, with invoices payable in AXPR. “

Buying and Selling AXPR

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AXPR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AXPR should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AXPR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for AXPR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AXPR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.