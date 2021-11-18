AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. AZEK had a positive return on equity of 10.02% and a negative net margin of 0.89%. The firm had revenue of $346.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $329.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. AZEK updated its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of AZEK stock traded down $1.01 on Thursday, hitting $41.85. The company had a trading volume of 56,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,186,383. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -523.18 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.79. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. AZEK has a twelve month low of $33.28 and a twelve month high of $51.32.

AZEK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on AZEK from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut AZEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AZEK currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.00.

In other news, insider Joe Ochoa sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.67, for a total value of $773,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in AZEK stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) by 67.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 766,452 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 309,372 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.49% of AZEK worth $32,543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 94.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AZEK Company Profile

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates through Residential and Commercial segments. Its products include decks, rails, trims, accessories, and specialty exteriors; and partitions, lockers, and polymer solutions.

