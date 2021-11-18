Azuki 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $61,039.00 (AZUKI)

Azuki (CURRENCY:AZUKI) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 18th. Over the last seven days, Azuki has traded 19.3% lower against the dollar. One Azuki coin can currently be bought for about $0.0607 or 0.00000108 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Azuki has a total market cap of $685,203.06 and approximately $61,039.00 worth of Azuki was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Azuki alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001786 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00001829 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38.94 or 0.00069471 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.44 or 0.00070374 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $51.71 or 0.00092266 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $56,655.02 or 1.01085569 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,981.40 or 0.07103739 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Azuki Coin Profile

Azuki’s total supply is 11,310,690 coins and its circulating supply is 11,284,984 coins. Azuki’s official website is dokidoki.finance . Azuki’s official Twitter account is @dokidokifinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Doki Doki Finance is a DeFi ecosystem project with original code and visuals inspired by Retro Japanese aesthetics. AZUKI is a secondary token created for the up-coming Doki Doki NFT DaPP and full-service NFT platform. “

Azuki Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Azuki directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Azuki should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Azuki using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Azuki Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Azuki and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.