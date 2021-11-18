Azuki (AZUKI) Achieves Market Cap of $695,951.25

Azuki (CURRENCY:AZUKI) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 17th. One Azuki coin can currently be purchased for $0.0617 or 0.00000103 BTC on major exchanges. Azuki has a total market capitalization of $695,951.25 and approximately $62,834.00 worth of Azuki was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Azuki has traded down 15.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001670 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00001865 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.35 or 0.00069029 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.18 or 0.00070411 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.01 or 0.00088485 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $59,984.58 or 1.00133921 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,234.51 or 0.07068783 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Azuki

Azuki’s total supply is 11,310,690 coins and its circulating supply is 11,284,984 coins. Azuki’s official Twitter account is @dokidokifinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Azuki is dokidoki.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Doki Doki Finance is a DeFi ecosystem project with original code and visuals inspired by Retro Japanese aesthetics. AZUKI is a secondary token created for the up-coming Doki Doki NFT DaPP and full-service NFT platform. “

Azuki Coin Trading

