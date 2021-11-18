Babcock International Group (LON:BAB) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $3.78

Babcock International Group PLC (LON:BAB)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 3.78 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 315.30 ($4.12), with a volume of 609561 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 313.50 ($4.10).

A number of research firms have issued reports on BAB. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Babcock International Group in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 375 ($4.90) target price on shares of Babcock International Group in a research report on Monday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Babcock International Group from GBX 445 ($5.81) to GBX 455 ($5.94) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Barclays lowered Babcock International Group to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from GBX 424 ($5.54) to GBX 352 ($4.60) in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 360.50 ($4.71).

The firm has a market cap of £1.60 billion and a PE ratio of -0.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 343.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 319.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 957.11.

Babcock International Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineering services for marine, land, aviation, and nuclear sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company's Marine segment offers life support services for naval ships, and infrastructure. Its Nuclear segment provides submarines and complex engineering services in support of various decommissioning programs and projects, training and operation support, new build program management, and design and installation.

