Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW) Hits New 1-Year High at $10.37

Shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $10.37 and last traded at $10.08, with a volume of 1295660 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.82.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises to $6.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from an “e+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.80.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.59, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.99.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.08. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises had a net margin of 0.85% and a negative return on equity of 4.38%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP John J. Dziewisz sold 9,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.92, for a total value of $72,864.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 35.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 33,068.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,307 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 5,291 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 200.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,948 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 5,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises during the 3rd quarter worth about $73,000. Institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of fossil and renewable power generation and environmental equipment. It operates through the following segments: B&W Renewable, B&W Environmental, and B&W Thermal. The B&W Renewable segment supports circular economy, diverting waste from landfills to use for power generation and replacing fossil fuels, while recovering metals and reducing emissions.

