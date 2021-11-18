BabySwap One Day Trading Volume Reaches $59.36 Million (BABY)

BabySwap (CURRENCY:BABY) traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 18th. One BabySwap coin can currently be purchased for $0.74 or 0.00001315 BTC on major exchanges. BabySwap has a market cap of $81.41 million and approximately $59.36 million worth of BabySwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, BabySwap has traded up 99.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001776 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001855 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.57 or 0.00070266 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.83 or 0.00072505 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $52.54 or 0.00093305 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,026.75 or 0.07150620 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,289.99 or 0.99958633 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

BabySwap Coin Profile

BabySwap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 109,924,640 coins. BabySwap’s official Twitter account is @babyswap_bsc

