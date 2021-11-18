Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) Price Target Cut to $220.00

Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at UBS Group from $240.00 to $220.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the information services provider’s stock. UBS Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 35.95% from the stock’s current price.
Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Baidu from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Baidu from $332.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Baidu from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Erste Group lowered shares of Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Baidu from $355.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $275.84.
Baidu stock opened at $161.82 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $162.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $172.93. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.32 billion, a PE ratio of 8.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 1.00. Baidu has a 1-year low of $132.26 and a 1-year high of $354.82.
Baidu Company Profile
Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.
