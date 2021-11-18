Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) Price Target Raised to $258.00

Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) had its price target upped by research analysts at Citigroup from $254.00 to $258.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the information services provider’s stock. Citigroup’s target price points to a potential upside of 59.44% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on BIDU. UBS Group cut their target price on Baidu from $340.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays initiated coverage on Baidu in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $243.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark cut their target price on Baidu from $370.00 to $357.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Erste Group downgraded Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, KGI Securities assumed coverage on Baidu in a research note on Monday, September 6th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Baidu has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $275.84.

Shares of NASDAQ BIDU opened at $161.82 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $162.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $172.93. Baidu has a fifty-two week low of $132.26 and a fifty-two week high of $354.82. The firm has a market cap of $56.32 billion, a PE ratio of 8.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 1.00.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Baidu by 57.1% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 79,330 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $10,042,000 after buying an additional 28,825 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Baidu by 219.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 792,685 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $130,674,000 after buying an additional 544,799 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Baidu by 13.7% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 10,460 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Baidu by 16.7% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,482 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCW Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Baidu during the first quarter valued at $18,462,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.71% of the company’s stock.

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

