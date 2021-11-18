Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) Shares Purchased by Vigilant Capital Management LLC

Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) by 13.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 776,049 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,499 shares during the quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC owned 0.07% of Baker Hughes worth $19,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes during the 3rd quarter worth about $288,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 15,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 2,802 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 125.3% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Baker Hughes by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 151,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,753,000 after acquiring an additional 14,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Baker Hughes in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,436,000. 91.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BKR has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Baker Hughes from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Baker Hughes from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Cowen lifted their target price on Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Baker Hughes from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.74.

BKR stock opened at $24.34 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.66. The stock has a market cap of $25.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.83 and a beta of 1.67. Baker Hughes has a fifty-two week low of $17.98 and a fifty-two week high of $27.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 1.51% and a net margin of 0.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Baker Hughes will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 1st. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 313.04%.

In other news, EVP Uwem Ukpong sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.05, for a total value of $230,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian Worrell sold 29,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.72, for a total value of $754,470.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 47,536,970 shares of company stock worth $1,188,390,566. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the following segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS) and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment provides products and services for on and offshore operations across the lifecycle of a well, ranging from drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention.

