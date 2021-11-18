Balancer (BAL) Market Cap Tops $132.38 Million

Balancer (CURRENCY:BAL) traded down 11.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on November 18th. Balancer has a total market cap of $132.38 million and approximately $45.60 million worth of Balancer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Balancer coin can now be bought for about $19.06 or 0.00034016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Balancer has traded down 23.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Balancer alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001785 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000880 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.45 or 0.00047188 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00002653 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $123.12 or 0.00219666 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 22.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00007347 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $49.67 or 0.00088624 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Balancer Profile

Balancer (CRYPTO:BAL) is a coin. It launched on June 20th, 2020. Balancer’s total supply is 35,725,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,943,831 coins. Balancer’s official message board is balancer.finance/blog-feed . Balancer’s official Twitter account is @BalancerLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here . Balancer’s official website is balancer.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “An AMM, or Automated Market Maker is a general term that defines an algorithm for creating and managing liquidity. Instead of paying fees to portfolio managers to rebalance the users' portfolio, they collect fees from traders, who rebalance their portfolio. Users can earn returns by providing liquidity or as a trader swap between any assets in the global liquidity pool. “

Balancer Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Balancer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Balancer should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Balancer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Balancer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Balancer and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.