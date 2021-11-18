Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) Hits New 52-Week High at $167.98

Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $167.98 and last traded at $167.51, with a volume of 100073 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $165.66.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BCPC. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Balchem from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Stephens cut Balchem from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Balchem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.37 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $151.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $139.09.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.02. Balchem had a return on equity of 13.46% and a net margin of 12.17%. The business had revenue of $197.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BCPC. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Balchem by 100.0% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 184 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Balchem by 150.6% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 208 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Balchem during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in Balchem during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Balchem by 195.4% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 319 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. 87.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC)

Balchem Corp. provides marketing of specialty performance ingredients and products. It operates through the following segments: Human Nutrition and Health, Animal Nutrition and Health, Specialty Products and Industrial Products. The Human Nutrition and Health segment supplies ingredients in the food and beverage industry, providing customized solutions in powder, solid and liquid flavor delivery systems, spray dried emulsified powder systems, and cereal systems.

