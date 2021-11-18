bAlpha (BALPHA) Price Hits $38.13 on Exchanges

bAlpha (CURRENCY:BALPHA) traded down 10.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 18th. One bAlpha coin can currently be bought for approximately $38.13 or 0.00065700 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, bAlpha has traded down 21% against the US dollar. bAlpha has a total market capitalization of $686,324.16 and approximately $277,567.00 worth of bAlpha was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001723 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000885 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.09 or 0.00046687 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $126.02 or 0.00217141 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001715 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00006079 BTC.

bAlpha Coin Profile

bAlpha (BALPHA) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 4th, 2021. bAlpha’s total supply is 18,000 coins. bAlpha’s official Twitter account is @bigdataprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Big Data Protocol is a DeFi protocol and data marketplace to source commercially valuable data from professional data providers, tokenize *_it, and make it *_liquid. bALPHA unlocks access to the first collection of datasets. The datasets' descriptions and sample data are in the Data Room. bALPHA is the first data token of Big Data Protocol, and can be redeemed for access to the bALPHA collection. “

Buying and Selling bAlpha

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as bAlpha directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire bAlpha should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase bAlpha using one of the exchanges listed above.

