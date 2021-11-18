Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE:BBAR) Shares Gap Down to $3.41

Shares of Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (NYSE:BBAR) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $3.41, but opened at $3.31. Banco BBVA Argentina shares last traded at $3.32, with a volume of 15,462 shares.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Banco BBVA Argentina from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $690.33 million, a P/E ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.34.

Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE:BBAR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $316.50 million during the quarter. Banco BBVA Argentina had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 12.81%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in Banco BBVA Argentina by 32.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 736,748 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,394,000 after acquiring an additional 181,243 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Banco BBVA Argentina by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 728,457 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,367,000 after buying an additional 7,156 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Banco BBVA Argentina by 1,030.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 565,371 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,199,000 after buying an additional 515,371 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its holdings in Banco BBVA Argentina by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 545,770 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,774,000 after buying an additional 41,300 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co increased its holdings in Banco BBVA Argentina by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 531,924 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after buying an additional 70,958 shares during the period. 2.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE:BBAR)

Banco BBVA Argentina SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following business lines: retail banking; small and medium-sized companies; and corporate and investment banking (CIB). The retail banking business includes checking and savings accounts, time deposits, credit cards, personal and auto loans, mortgages, insurance, and investment products.

