Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Stock Position Trimmed by Salem Capital Management Inc.

Salem Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 220,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. Bank of America comprises approximately 5.1% of Salem Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Salem Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $9,376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 138.9% in the 2nd quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BAC shares. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Bank of America from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Bank of America from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 target price (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Barclays increased their target price on Bank of America from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $47.17 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of America currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.04.

In related news, Director Frank P. Bramble sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total value of $106,084.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 108,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.77, for a total value of $4,965,038.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE BAC traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $46.38. 340,747 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,665,392. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $26.63 and a 1-year high of $48.69. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $379.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.53.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $22.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.60 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 33.10%. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 25.23%.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

