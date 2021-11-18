Bank of America Corp DE Buys 23,510 Shares of Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH)

Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 955,072 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,510 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.84% of Tri Pointe Homes worth $20,468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes during the first quarter worth $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Tri Pointe Homes by 413.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,910 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Tri Pointe Homes in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes in the 2nd quarter worth $61,000. 97.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tri Pointe Homes alerts:

In other news, CEO Douglas F. Bauer sold 22,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.29, for a total transaction of $558,135.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 214,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,219,702.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas F. Bauer sold 30,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.11, for a total value of $742,274.57. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 144,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,495,925.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 54,265 shares of company stock valued at $1,312,460. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TPH opened at $26.03 on Thursday. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.59 and a twelve month high of $26.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.20. The firm has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 1.48.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The construction company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.28. Tri Pointe Homes had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 11.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $947.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Tri Pointe Homes from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tri Pointe Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, October 23rd. Zelman & Associates upgraded Tri Pointe Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective (up from $31.00) on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.20.

Tri Pointe Homes Profile

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc designs constructs and sells single-family homes and condominiums. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial Services segments. The Homebuilding segment consists of six reportable segments: Maracay Homes, consisting of operations in Arizona; Pardee Homes, consisting of operations in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes, consisting of operations in Washington; Trendmaker Homes, consisting of operations in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes, consisting of operations in California and Colorado; and Winchester Homes, consisting of operations in Maryland and Virginia.

Recommended Story: What is a CD ladder?

Receive News & Ratings for Tri Pointe Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tri Pointe Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.