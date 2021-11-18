Bank of America Corp DE Has $20.47 Million Stock Position in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH)

Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 955,072 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,510 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.84% of Tri Pointe Homes worth $20,468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in Tri Pointe Homes by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 19,206 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Tri Pointe Homes by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 16,390 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Tri Pointe Homes by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 191,517 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,899,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Tri Pointe Homes by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,472 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 9,247 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. 97.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TPH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tri Pointe Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, October 23rd. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective (up previously from $31.00) on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zelman & Associates upgraded Tri Pointe Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Tri Pointe Homes from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.20.

In other news, CEO Douglas F. Bauer sold 22,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.29, for a total transaction of $558,135.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 214,891 shares in the company, valued at $5,219,702.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Douglas F. Bauer sold 30,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.11, for a total value of $742,274.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,495,925.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 54,265 shares of company stock worth $1,312,460. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

TPH opened at $26.03 on Thursday. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.59 and a 1-year high of $26.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 1.48.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The construction company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.28. Tri Pointe Homes had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 11.41%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $947.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

About Tri Pointe Homes

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc designs constructs and sells single-family homes and condominiums. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial Services segments. The Homebuilding segment consists of six reportable segments: Maracay Homes, consisting of operations in Arizona; Pardee Homes, consisting of operations in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes, consisting of operations in Washington; Trendmaker Homes, consisting of operations in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes, consisting of operations in California and Colorado; and Winchester Homes, consisting of operations in Maryland and Virginia.

