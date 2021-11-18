Bank of America Corp DE Has $21.42 Million Stock Position in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO)

Bank of America Corp DE cut its stake in shares of Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 489,390 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 127,547 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.60% of Steven Madden worth $21,417,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Steven Madden during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Steven Madden in the second quarter valued at $118,000. Greytown Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Steven Madden in the 2nd quarter valued at about $205,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Steven Madden during the 2nd quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Steven Madden during the 2nd quarter worth about $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on SHOO. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Steven Madden from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Citigroup raised their price target on Steven Madden from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Steven Madden from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Steven Madden from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Steven Madden in a report on Monday, October 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.60.

Shares of SHOO opened at $50.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $29.53 and a 12 month high of $51.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.06. The company has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of 27.92 and a beta of 1.30.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $525.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $526.19 million. Steven Madden had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 8.98%. The company’s revenue was up 53.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Steven Madden, Ltd. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio is 33.15%.

In related news, President Amelia Varela sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.20, for a total value of $3,765,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter Migliorini sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.16, for a total transaction of $275,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Steven Madden Company Profile

Steven Madden Ltd. engages in the design, marketing, and sale of fashion-forward footwear for women, men, and children. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories and Apparel, Retail, First Cost, and Licensing. The Wholesale Footwear segment includes branded and private label women’s, men’s, girl’s and children’s footwear.

