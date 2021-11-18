Bank of America Corp DE Has $22.08 Million Position in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDP)

Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDP) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 805,963 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,789 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund were worth $22,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 3.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 30,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 416.6% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 2.1% during the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 70,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,939,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 12,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774 shares during the period.

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund stock opened at $26.97 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.24. Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $24.43 and a one year high of $27.75.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.143 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.36%.

About Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund

Cohen & Steers Ltd. Duration Preferred & Income Fund, Inc is a diversified and closed-end management investment company, which invests in the preferred and other securities issued by the U.S. and non-U.S. companies. Its objective is to provide high current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

