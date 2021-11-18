Bank of America Corp DE Increases Stock Holdings in Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL)

Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL) by 74.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,103,842 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 471,336 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 2.75% of Vital Farms worth $22,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VITL. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vital Farms in the 2nd quarter valued at about $15,872,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Vital Farms by 21.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,593,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,722,000 after buying an additional 639,136 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vital Farms by 100.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 607,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,120,000 after acquiring an additional 304,682 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Vital Farms by 219.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 403,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,816,000 after acquiring an additional 277,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Vital Farms during the first quarter worth approximately $3,822,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Vital Farms stock opened at $20.03 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $807.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 166.92 and a beta of -0.02. Vital Farms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.14 and a 52-week high of $31.24. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.22.

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. Vital Farms had a return on equity of 3.55% and a net margin of 2.23%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Vital Farms, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Vital Farms news, Chairman Matthew Ohayer acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.10 per share, for a total transaction of $85,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 8,060,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,834,447.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 41.30% of the company’s stock.

VITL has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Vital Farms from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Vital Farms from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on Vital Farms in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.67.

Vital Farms, Inc, an ethical food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee, liquid whole eggs, and egg bite products. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

