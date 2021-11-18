Bank of America Corp DE Raises Holdings in Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN)

Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN) by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 232,353 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,516 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.88% of Magellan Health worth $21,888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MGLN. Glazer Capital LLC boosted its stake in Magellan Health by 1,757.2% during the 2nd quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 1,499,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418,829 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Magellan Health by 363.3% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 644,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,118,000 after buying an additional 505,601 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its position in Magellan Health by 226.2% during the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 383,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,144,000 after acquiring an additional 266,057 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Magellan Health by 264.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 266,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,893,000 after acquiring an additional 193,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP raised its holdings in Magellan Health by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 917,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,445,000 after acquiring an additional 159,931 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Magellan Health from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.

Shares of MGLN opened at $94.69 on Thursday. Magellan Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.83 and a 52-week high of $99.36. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.51. The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 1.11.

Magellan Health (NASDAQ:MGLN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.34). Magellan Health had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 1.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Magellan Health, Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Magellan Health Profile

Magellan Health, Inc engages in the business of healthcare management. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare, Pharmacy Management and Corporate. The Healthcare segment includes the Behavioral & Specialty Health reporting unit, which provides carve-out management services for behavioral health, employee assistance plans, and other areas of specialty healthcare.

