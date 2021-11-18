Bank of America Corp DE Reduces Stock Position in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Bank of America Corp DE lowered its holdings in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 38.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 931,519 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 588,771 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.23% of Western Union worth $21,397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Western Union by 347.8% during the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in Western Union by 146.1% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,040 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA bought a new stake in Western Union during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Western Union during the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in Western Union during the 2nd quarter valued at $74,000. Institutional investors own 98.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Western Union alerts:

WU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Northland Securities decreased their target price on Western Union from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Western Union from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on Western Union from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Citigroup raised Western Union from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Western Union from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Western Union presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.73.

WU stock opened at $17.09 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.78 and a 200 day moving average of $22.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a PE ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.74. The Western Union Company has a 52 week low of $16.91 and a 52 week high of $26.61.

Western Union (NYSE:WU) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Western Union had a net margin of 16.10% and a return on equity of 311.01%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Western Union Company will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Western Union Profile

The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer; Business Solutions; and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, cross-border, cross-currency transactions, for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.

See Also: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Union Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Union and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.