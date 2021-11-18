Bank of America Corp DE Sells 588,771 Shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Bank of America Corp DE trimmed its stake in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 38.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 931,519 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 588,771 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.23% of Western Union worth $21,397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WU. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Western Union by 69.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 864,912 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $21,319,000 after acquiring an additional 355,038 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in Western Union by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 59,300 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after buying an additional 9,900 shares in the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP raised its stake in Western Union by 11.2% in the first quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP now owns 43,200 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after buying an additional 4,342 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its holdings in Western Union by 52.8% in the first quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 82,676 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,039,000 after acquiring an additional 28,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Western Union by 11.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,778,186 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $68,509,000 after acquiring an additional 275,662 shares during the last quarter. 98.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Western Union alerts:

WU opened at $17.09 on Thursday. The Western Union Company has a 12-month low of $16.91 and a 12-month high of $26.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a PE ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.16.

Western Union (NYSE:WU) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Western Union had a net margin of 16.10% and a return on equity of 311.01%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that The Western Union Company will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Northland Securities lowered their target price on shares of Western Union from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Western Union from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Western Union from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Western Union from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Western Union from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.73.

Western Union Company Profile

The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer; Business Solutions; and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, cross-border, cross-currency transactions, for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.

Featured Story: How does a security become overbought?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Union Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Union and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.