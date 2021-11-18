Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $20.56

Shares of Bank of South Carolina Co. (NASDAQ:BKSC) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $20.56 and traded as low as $20.06. Bank of South Carolina shares last traded at $20.24, with a volume of 3,772 shares changing hands.
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.05 million, a PE ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 0.49.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 4th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. Bank of South Carolina’s payout ratio is 55.74%.
About Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC)
Bank of South Carolina Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers personal and business banking services including checking, savings, certificates of deposits, health savings accounts, retirement accounts, loans, credit cards, safe deposit boxes, and internet banking.
Further Reading: What is a Candlestick Chart?
Receive News & Ratings for Bank of South Carolina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of South Carolina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.