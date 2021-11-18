Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $20.56

Shares of Bank of South Carolina Co. (NASDAQ:BKSC) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $20.56 and traded as low as $20.06. Bank of South Carolina shares last traded at $20.24, with a volume of 3,772 shares changing hands.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.05 million, a PE ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 0.49.

Get Bank of South Carolina alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 4th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. Bank of South Carolina’s payout ratio is 55.74%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Bank of South Carolina by 36.3% during the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 95,364 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,955,000 after purchasing an additional 25,421 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Bank of South Carolina by 74.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 19,864 shares of the bank’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 8,494 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Bank of South Carolina by 36.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,810 shares of the bank’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 6,874 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Bank of South Carolina by 3.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 137,948 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,828,000 after purchasing an additional 4,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Bank of South Carolina during the third quarter worth $92,000. Institutional investors own 8.57% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC)

Bank of South Carolina Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers personal and business banking services including checking, savings, certificates of deposits, health savings accounts, retirement accounts, loans, credit cards, safe deposit boxes, and internet banking.

Further Reading: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of South Carolina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of South Carolina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.