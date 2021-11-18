Barclays Increases Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) Price Target to $36.00

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Barclays from $34.00 to $36.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential downside of 12.73% from the company’s current price.

PINC has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on Premier from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Premier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Premier from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price target on Premier from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Premier has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

Shares of Premier stock opened at $41.25 on Thursday. Premier has a one year low of $32.44 and a one year high of $42.15. The company has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of 19.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.76.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. Premier had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 15.17%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Premier will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Premier news, General Counsel David L. Klatsky sold 15,319 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.72, for a total value of $593,151.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP David Alfred Hargraves sold 2,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.09, for a total value of $106,077.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,627,286.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Premier during the third quarter valued at $264,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Premier by 61.1% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 268,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,391,000 after acquiring an additional 101,627 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Premier by 59.3% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 21,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $823,000 after buying an additional 7,912 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Premier during the third quarter worth about $2,346,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in Premier by 131.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 23,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $901,000 after buying an additional 13,208 shares during the period. 66.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Premier Company Profile

Premier, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare improvement solutions. It operates through the Supply Chain Services and Performance Services segments: The Supply Chain Services segment includes healthcare group purchasing organization (GPO) programs in the United States, supply chain co-management, and direct sourcing activities.

