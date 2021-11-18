Barclays Initiates Coverage on Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC)

Equities researchers at Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Canopy Growth from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Canopy Growth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Alliance Global Partners lowered their price target on shares of Canopy Growth from C$20.00 to C$18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Cowen downgraded shares of Canopy Growth from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $26.69 to $21.60 in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Canopy Growth from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Canopy Growth presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.73.

NASDAQ:CGC opened at $13.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.11 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 8.27 and a current ratio of 9.63. Canopy Growth has a fifty-two week low of $11.31 and a fifty-two week high of $56.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.84.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.14. Canopy Growth had a negative net margin of 201.25% and a negative return on equity of 24.66%. The firm had revenue of $145.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Canopy Growth will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGC. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Canopy Growth in the first quarter worth $25,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Canopy Growth in the first quarter worth $25,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new stake in Canopy Growth in the first quarter worth $25,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC increased its position in Canopy Growth by 200.0% in the second quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in Canopy Growth in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. 14.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canopy Growth

Canopy Growth Corp. engages in the production and sale of medical cannabis. The firm operates through the following segments: Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products. The Global Cannabis segment encompasses the production, distribution and sale of a diverse range of cannabis and cannabinoid-based consumer products in Canada and internationally pursuant to applicable international and domestic legislation, regulations and permits.

