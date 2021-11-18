Bark & Co (NYSE:BARK) PT Lowered to $14.00

Bark & Co (NYSE:BARK) had its target price lowered by analysts at Citigroup from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price target suggests a potential upside of 125.81% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bark & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Shares of NYSE:BARK opened at $6.20 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.08. Bark & Co has a 52 week low of $6.07 and a 52 week high of $19.54.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hood River Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bark & Co during the third quarter worth about $14,554,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bark & Co during the third quarter worth about $4,629,000. LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Bark & Co during the second quarter worth about $738,000. Cpwm LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bark & Co during the second quarter worth about $356,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bark & Co during the third quarter worth about $130,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.15% of the company’s stock.

Bark & Co Company Profile

Bark & Co engages in the production of natural treats and toys for dogs. It also operates a store that sells toys and treats; provides a BarkPost, a media outlet for all things dog; and offers BarkLive, which hosts events, such as dog-jogs, yappy hours in biergartens, and more for dogs and their parents.

