Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) Price Target Raised to $95.00

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) had its target price raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price indicates a potential upside of 27.35% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $63.04 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Bath & Body Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $78.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.62.

Shares of NYSE:BBWI opened at $74.60 on Thursday. Bath & Body Works has a 52-week low of $27.14 and a 52-week high of $77.44. The firm has a market cap of $19.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $68.20.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.31. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 14.62% and a negative return on equity of 177.66%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. Bath & Body Works’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Bath & Body Works will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BBWI. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Maj Invest Holding A S bought a new position in Bath & Body Works in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bath & Body Works in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CX Institutional bought a new position in Bath & Body Works in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in Bath & Body Works in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 83.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bath & Body Works Company Profile

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

