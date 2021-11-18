BATM Advanced Communications (LON:BVC) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $87.77

BATM Advanced Communications Ltd. (LON:BVC)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 87.77 ($1.15) and traded as low as GBX 83 ($1.08). BATM Advanced Communications shares last traded at GBX 83.40 ($1.09), with a volume of 163,847 shares trading hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of BATM Advanced Communications in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 87.66 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 87.77. The company has a market cap of £367.32 million and a P/E ratio of 24.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.61, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

BATM Advanced Communications Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides real-time technologies for networking solutions and bio-medical systems in Israel, the United States, and Europe. It operates in two divisions, Networking and Cyber, and Bio-Medical. The Networking and Cyber division is involved in the research and development, production, and marketing of data communication products, including network function virtualization in the fields of local and wide area networks, and premises management systems.

