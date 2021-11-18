Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $39.00.

BAYRY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from €74.00 ($87.06) to €60.00 ($70.59) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, October 29th.

BAYRY stock opened at $14.16 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.82. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of $13.10 and a 52-week high of $17.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 283.16, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Bayer AG engages in the development, manufacture and distribution of products in the areas of health care, nutrition and high-tech materials. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, Crop Science, Animal Health and Covestro. The Pharmaceuticals segment engages in the development, production and marketing of prescription products for cardiology and women’s health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology and ophthalmology; diagnostic imaging equipment and the necessary contrast agents.

