BayWa Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BYW6) Trading 0.1% Higher

BayWa Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BYW6)’s share price traded up 0.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as €37.75 ($44.41) and last traded at €37.50 ($44.12). 11,624 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 26,697 shares. The stock had previously closed at €37.45 ($44.06).

The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion and a PE ratio of 34.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 254.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average of €36.33 and a 200 day moving average of €37.84.

About BayWa Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BYW6)

BayWa Aktiengesellschaft provides wholesale, retail, logistics, and support and consultancy services in the agriculture, building materials, and energy sectors in Germany and internationally. Its Agriculture segment trades in grains, oilseeds, and specialties; supplies dessert and organic pome fruits; and collects, sells, and services seeds, fertilizers, and crop protection and feedstuff for farms.

