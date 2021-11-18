BCE (NYSE:BCE) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.422-$2.542 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.590. The company issued revenue guidance of $18.54 billion-$19.08 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $19.14 billion.

Shares of BCE stock traded down $0.16 on Thursday, hitting $50.87. 12,238 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 896,992. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $51.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.23 billion, a PE ratio of 19.70, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.44. BCE has a twelve month low of $42.17 and a twelve month high of $53.00.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.94 billion. BCE had a net margin of 13.13% and a return on equity of 16.49%. The company’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BCE will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.7047 per share. This is a boost from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.54%. BCE’s payout ratio is presently 106.95%.

A number of research firms have commented on BCE. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of BCE from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $62.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of BCE from C$61.50 to C$63.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Desjardins upped their target price on shares of BCE from C$64.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of BCE from C$66.00 to C$68.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, TD Securities lowered shares of BCE from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $61.14.

About BCE

BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.

