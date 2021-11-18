BE Semiconductor Industries (OTCMKTS:BESIY) Sets New 1-Year High at $98.23

BE Semiconductor Industries (OTCMKTS:BESIY) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $98.23 and last traded at $98.23, with a volume of 160 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $87.93.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of BE Semiconductor Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of BE Semiconductor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd.

The company has a quick ratio of 4.17, a current ratio of 4.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $85.97 and its 200-day moving average is $83.89. The stock has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.39 and a beta of 1.43.

BE Semiconductor Industries NV engages in the development, manufacturing, marketing, sales, and service of semiconductor assembly equipment for the global semiconductor and electronics industries. Its products and services include machines conversion kits and upgrades; installation, start-up, and training services; spare parts; and extended warranty.

